  Monday, August 23, 2021
Entertainment

Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial

Ali Fazal (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Ali Fazal is set to star in National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial offering. Casting for other important characters in the untitled action drama is currently underway.

“Vishal will be directing an action-drama next and has signed Ali Fazal for the same. This is the first time that Vishal and Ali will be working together, and they are really looking forward to it. Meanwhile, work on pre-production and casting for other characters is underway,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Bhardwaj last helmed Pataakha (2018), which featured Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover on the primary cast. The film did not receive great response from critics and audiences alike.

If all goes well, the filmmaker will start filming his next by the end of the year. “Vishal is looking forward to directing again. For now, they are planning to kickstart the film by the year-end,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal has Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile in his pocket. He was most recently seen in Netflix’s anthology mini webseries Ray (2021). Vishal Bhardwaj, on the other hand, has just announced his next production venture, Kuttey. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra in lead roles.

Kuttey will mark the feature directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj. It will be co-produced by the couple along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts, NYC. He has assisted his father on 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013), and Pataakha.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

