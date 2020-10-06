Ali Fazal: Blind casting is a thing now, and it is happening

Ali Fazal kickstarted his Hollywood journey with the film Furious 7. The actor then starred in international projects like For Here Or To Go? and Victoria & Abdul.







Well, he will next be seen in Hollywood film Death on the Nile, and recently while talking to Variety, the actor opened up about color-blind casting. The actor said, “The culture has shifted. We are talking diversity in so many areas and across the globe. Blind casting is a thing now, and it is happening.”

The actor plays the character that was earlier portrayed by George Kennedy in the 1978 film adaptation, and by David Soul as part of the long-running series Poirot.

“Some movies are geographically relevant and therefore you can’t have blind casting, but when you can, we hope to seize the moment,” he added.







Death On The Nile is slated to release in December this year, but before that, we will get to see Ali in the second season of the web series Mirzapur. While talking about being cast in the series, Ali said, “If I were a producer, I would think twice before casting someone like me. We usually rely on previous images of actors and not what they can bring to the table, and I really give credit to the people in Excel for seeing that, especially the directors and writer.”







Ali impressed one and all as Guddu Bhaiya in the season one of the web series.

The first season of Mirzapur ended on a cliffhanger. Talking about it, the actor said, “That’s what happens with part twos. We’re always expecting more and it just gets harder and you have to top the first one — not just match it.”





