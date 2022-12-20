Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Aladdin pantomime with an all-white cast and offensive language branded ‘racist’ and ‘shameful’ amid diversity controversy

Aladdin is set in the made-up Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, on the banks of the river Jordan.

Aladdin Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The Liverpool production featuring actor Scott Sutcliffe in the title role as Aladdin, Coronation Street star Connor McIntyre as Abanazar, Kelsey Beth Crossley as Princess Jasmine, and actor Nigel Peever as The Emperor has landed into controversy due to an all-white cast and use of offensive language.

Calling the production “shameful,” actor Irvine Iqbal wrote on Twitter, “ALL white cast in a production of Aladdin where the lyrics are ‘Come on down to our oriental town’ in the diverse city of Liverpool. This is diverse Britain! #Shameful,” he added.

Mr Iqbal said he would have refused to sing the lyrics, adding that actors should challenge “racial slurs”.

Musical theatre actor Benjamin Armstrong, who appeared in the West End show Rumi, tweeted, “I speak about casting authentic actors for Aladdin pantos a fair bit, but this goes beyond that… a white cast singing the line: ‘Welcome down to our oriental town’. This is 100% utter racism. I am disgusted. There is no excuse for this.”

Aladdin is set in the made-up Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, on the banks of the river Jordan.

The race committee of Equity, the actors’ union, said they were “shocked by a very white-looking cast”, adding calls for an “industry-wide panto conference”.

The UK Pantomime Association said, “The UK Pantomime Association and Panto Day are champions of pantomime and take seriously the need for innovation and progression in the sector, including the appropriate casting of performers from the global majority, and removal of racist stereotypes which have historically been depicted in pantomimes. We have been made aware of productions of Aladdin that employ racist stereotypes. There is no place for such casting, writing, and directing in the pantomime industry today. The UK Pantomime Association will be holding the first of its annual pantomime symposiums in association with Staffordshire University in February 2023 and can confirm that there will be a panel addressing inclusivity, diversity, and representation.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
It’s a big tick mark on my bucket list: Arjun Kapoor on Kuttey
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine’s list of 50 greatest actors…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he asked Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan: ‘I might not…
NEWS
Rohit Saraf’s latest social media post hints at a collaboration with Never Have I Ever…
Entertainment
Tabu on back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2: Everybody deserves share of success
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to lead Indian installment of Citadel
Entertainment
Vidya Balan questions why Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked away with all credit for…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai dances with daughter Aaradhya and playfully pulls Ranveer Singh’s cheek in…
NEWS
Nayanthara set to woo Hindi audience with her first-ever Hindi release Connect
Entertainment
Amit Sadh to essay role of an encounter specialist in his untitled film
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his alternate career plans if he ever quits acting
NEWS
Sinéad Keenan joins Sanjeev Bhaskar on the cast of ITV drama Unforgotten S5…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW