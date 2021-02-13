Akshaye Khanna to be seen in a cameo in Hungama 2? - EasternEye
Akshaye Khanna to be seen in a cameo in Hungama 2?


Akshaye Khanna (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Priyadarshan’s Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, and Aftab Shivdasani was a super hit at the box office. Now, after 18 years, the second instalment of the movie titled Hungama 2 will be hitting the big screens.

The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

A source told the portal, “Akshaye Khanna, who played the main protagonist in Hungama has come on board Hungama 2 for a special extended cameo. He has already shot for his portion and it has been all kept under total wrap.”



“The film is a franchise and not a sequel. It’s a fresh story that’s in sync with the world of Hungama and hence, the makers decided on calling it Hungama 2. Akshaye Khanna’s cameo is in the film for not just nostalgia purpose, but also plays a key role in taking the story forward, adding onto the conflict,” added the source.

A few days ago, there were reports that the makers are planning to release the film in May this year. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

The shooting of the movie was wrapped up a few days ago. Shilpa had posted about it on Instagram, “With a lot of fun, madness, and Hungama 🤪 it’s a wrap for #Hungama2! #Priyadarshan @meezaanj #PareshRawal @pranitha.insta @jainrtn @anumalikmusic @actormanojjoshi @rajpalofficial @iam_johnylever @ashutosh_ramnarayan @tikutalsania @iamnairashah @venusmovies @csanchita @ramantrikha @hungama2film.”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



In Hungama 2, the actress will be seen shaking a leg on the recreated version of her song Churake Dil Mera.












