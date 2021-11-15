Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu changes shoot location

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernande, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, Ram Setu is one of the highly awaited Bollywood films. The film has faced several setbacks ever since going on floors earlier this year. Its shoot had to be put on hold for some time as several cast and crew members, including Kumar, tested positive for Covid-19 during the first leg of the shoot.

The latest we hear is that after wrapping up their Ooty schedule, the members were supposed to fly off to Sri Lanka to shoot major portions of the film. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the team will now be filming those portions in Daman instead of Sri Lanka due to permission issues.

An insider from the film unit informs an entertainment portal, “The initial plan was to shoot the major underwater scenes and ocean shots in Sri Lanka. But that’s not possible. So, after doing some research and on-location recce, the team has finalised Daman as their next-best bet to shoot these sequences.”

For the uninitiated, Ram Setu revolves around the mythical mysteries of the origins of the underwater bridge that connects India to Sri Lanka. Kumar plays the character of an archaeologist in the film. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Apart from several action sequences, he will also be doing a number of deep-diving scenes set in the ocean.

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. He has previously directed such successful films as Tere Bin Laden (2010) and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

