Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to go on floors in April

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in horror-comedy Laxmii (2020), has signed multiple projects over the past few months. While he is presently in Jaipur shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey, the makers of his much-awaited action entertainer Sooryavanshi are busy negotiating with multiplex owners for better revenue share ahead of the film’s tentative theatrical release in April.

The latest update on one of his forthcoming films Raksha Bandhan suggests that the superstar will start shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial in April, after completing promotions for Sooryavanshi and some patchwork for Yash Raj Films’ period drama Prithviraj.

"He will be shooting for about 40 to 45 days for this slice-of-life film, set in the heartland of India. Akshay plays the role of a caring elder brother to three sisters in the film, which rides on emotions that every Indian can relate to, the tentative shooting date from April 15."







Speculations were rife lately that Aanand L Rai has put Raksha Bandhan on hold. The source, however, adds that the film is not only set to commence its shoot on time but will hit theatres on its scheduled date in all likelihood.

“In fact, at this point in time, it is sticking to the commitment of Diwali release. However, the date might change depending on the release plan of other Akshay Kumar films like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, and Atrangi Re as also other Bollywood releases,” adds the source.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, and Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar has also given his nod to Jagan Shakti’s next Mission Lion and Oh My God 2, as per reports.







