Karan Johar to be honoured at Gold House Gala

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Gold House Gala.

Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to be honoured at the third annual Gold House Gala in May.

This year’s event promises to be a star-studded affair, with luminaries such as Steven Yeun, Lucy Liu, Bang Si-Hyuk, and the iconic Hello Kitty also set to receive accolades alongside Karan.

This year marks the third annual Gold Gala where top Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders will convene to celebrate the 2024 A100 List, as per Variety.
Gold House will announce the A100 honorees on May. 1. The list highlights the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society over the past year.

This year’s theme, A Gold New World, imagines a tomorrow for all, built by all. Luxury brand fashion designer Prabal Gurung will help bring this vision to life as the first-ever Gold Gala Creative Director.

The event will take place at the historic Music Center in downtown Los Angeles on May 11.

