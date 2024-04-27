Over 63 per cent voter turnout in phase two of India elections

Key candidates in the second phase of India elections include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil.

Polling officials collect electronic voting machines from a secure location in a village in Ukhrul district, Manipur, India. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

In the second phase of India elections covering 88 seats across 13 states, over 63 per cent of voters turned out, despite a few complaints of EVM (electronic voting machine) glitches and bogus voting in some areas.

Some voters initially boycotted the polls in villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Rajasthan’s Banswara, and Maharashtra’s Parbhani over various issues but were later convinced by authorities to cast their votes.

Polling for this stage of the seven-phase Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) elections began at 7 am (IST) and ended at 6 pm (IST) amidst intense heat conditions in several states.

The Election Commission (EC) reported a tentative voter turnout of 63.50 per cent, with expectations for the number to rise as reports from all polling stations are received. The EC emphasised that voters arriving at polling stations until the end of polling hours were permitted to cast their votes.

Various political figures, including prime minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urged citizens to vote, highlighting the significance of each vote in strengthening democracy.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Modi aims for a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while opposition parties within the INDIA bloc seek a resurgence after setbacks in previous elections.

Election Commission data revealed varying voter turnout percentages across states, with Tripura recording the highest at 79.46 per cent and Manipur following closely at 77.32 per cent. However, turnout was lower in Uttar Pradesh at 54.85 per cent and Bihar at 55.08 per cent.

Key candidates in the elections include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil, among others. BJP candidates such as Hema Malini, Om Birla, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are seeking re-election from their respective constituencies.

After polling concluded, Modi expressed gratitude to voters via Twitter, emphasising the overwhelming support for NDA and the desire for good governance.

Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2024

However, incidents such as EVM malfunctions, altercations, and even a reported suicide by a jawan deployed on poll duty occurred in some regions.

The Election Commission reported that polling was incident-free in many areas but acknowledged instances of disturbances, including the destruction of an EVM in Manipur and clashes between supporters of different candidates in Rajasthan.

Overall, voter turnout percentages varied across states, with Kerala recording 65.91 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 57.88 per cent, Assam 71.11 per cent, and Karnataka 68.30 per cent.

The third phase of elections for 94 seats across 12 states and Union territories is scheduled for May 7, with counting set for June 4.

(PTI)