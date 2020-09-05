Akshay Kumar’s look from Bell Bottom unveiled

Akshay Kumar is the first superstar who has started shooting for a film in the current situation of the pandemic. The actor a few days ago flew down to Scotland along with the team of the film, Bell Bottom, and started shooting for it on 20th August 2020.

And now, the actor’s look from the film has been unveiled. A few pictures from the sets of the movie have been released. Akshay is seen in a retro avatar and he is sporting a mustache in the movie. Check out the pictures here…

Bell Bottom is a set in the 80s and it is inspired by true events. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta. While Huma and Lara had flown down to Scotland with Akshay, Vaani left for the film’s shoot a couple of days ago. This will be for the first time when we will get to see Akshay and Vaani together in a film. But, the actor has worked earlier with Lara and Huma.

When the shoot of the film had started Akshay had posted a video from the sets and captioned it as, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action🎬Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck 🙏🏻 #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent.”

Even Lara Dutta had posted a picture from her make-up room, and wrote, “And it begins!!! I’m claiming one for the girls! 💪🏼💪🏼. As a 42 year old female actor, in this Covid period, it feels AMAZING to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film!! Thankyou @pooja_ent for creating a safe environment for us 🙏. #BellBottom @akshaykumar @ranjitmtewari @iamhumaq @_vaanikapoor_ @deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani.”

Directed by Ranjit Tewari, Bell Bottom is slated to release on 2nd April 2020.