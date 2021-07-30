Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom gets a new release date

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom was slated to release in May this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers had to postpone the release date. Later, they decided to release it on 27th July 2021, but it didn’t get a release because theatres in India were not functioning.

Now, in a few states of the country theatres have reopened, so, the makers of Bell Bottom have decided to release their film on 19th August 2021. Akshay took to Twitter to inform his fans about the release date.

He tweeted, “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19 @vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is a spy thriller and it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The movie is said to be based on true events that took place in the 80s.

Bell Bottom will be the first major release in the second half of the year. Till now, only Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has collected some respectable numbers at the box office.

Now let’s wait and watch what response Bell Bottom will be getting at the box office.