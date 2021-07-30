Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom gets a new release date

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom was slated to release in May this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers had to postpone the release date. Later, they decided to release it on 27th July 2021, but it didn’t get a release because theatres in India were not functioning.

Now, in a few states of the country theatres have reopened, so, the makers of Bell Bottom have decided to release their film on 19th August 2021. Akshay took to Twitter to inform his fans about the release date.

He tweeted, “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19 @vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is a spy thriller and it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The movie is said to be based on true events that took place in the 80s.

Bell Bottom will be the first major release in the second half of the year. Till now, only Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has collected some respectable numbers at the box office.

Now let’s wait and watch what response Bell Bottom will be getting at the box office.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Drashti Dhami’s first look from her digital debut The Empire unveiled
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer to release on Makar Sankranti 2022
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed’s Mogul Mowgli to open Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde gears up to join the next schedule of Beast in Chennai
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan to begin filming Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy in August
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl’s Helmet heads to ZEE5?
Entertainment
ZEE LIVE launches India Shayari Project to make Shayari accessible to young India
Entertainment
Star Bharat decides to pull the plug on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2
Entertainment
Exclusive! Rocky Jaiswal on casting Hina Khan in Lines: She liked it because…
Entertainment
Shefali Shah on working with Alia Bhatt in Darlings: She is fantastic
Entertainment
Yami Gautam wraps up the shooting of A Thursday
Entertainment
KGF – Chapter 2 new poster and Bhai Bhai song; Sanjay Dutt fans…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt with…
Robinhood faces muted stock market debut
Hasaranga dominates India as Sri Lanka clinch T20 series 2-1
MPs condemn inaction over ‘institutional racism’ in UK police
Lovlina assures India second medal at Tokyo Games
PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to make Olympic semis