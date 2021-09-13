Website Logo
  • Monday, September 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,874
Total Cases 33,264,175
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 27,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,874
Total Cases 33,264,175
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 27,254

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video to stream Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom on September 16

Ranjit M Tewari, Huma Qureshi, Jackky Bhagnani, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta (Photo credit: Ranjit Tewari/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering Bell Bottom (2021), which released in cinemas on August 19, is now set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The streamer announced on Sunday that the pacy action thriller will start streaming on the platform on September 16.

Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave in important roles. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani have jointly produced the film under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. The theatrical release of the film was limited in India as some of the states in the country are yet to take any decision on the reopening of theatres.

Sharing happiness over the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video, director Ranjit M Tewari said in a statement, “I am delighted that my film is reaching a global audience through Amazon Prime Video. It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who have given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said that he is happy to have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to release the film digitally. “Recently, I have seen the audience has developed more interest in watching action thrillers that keep them at the edge of their seat. I am very happy to have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to release the film digitally which could help us reach over 240 countries and territories worldwide,” he said.

“Our audiences enjoy a fair share of action and thriller stories, and we are glad to have brought Bell Bottom to them,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “The movie has been received well by the audiences, and it’s our endeavour to take this story to a worldwide audience. Packed with a riveting script and great performances, it is one of the stellar additions to our content library.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
SS Rajamouli to commence work on his next with Mahesh Babu only after the release…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on pay disparity in Bollywood
Entertainment
T-Series and Reliance Entertainment sign a multi-film deal; set to invest in big-ticket tentpoles and…
Entertainment
Nagarjuna trying everything possible to save son Naga Chaitanya’s marriage with Samantha
Entertainment
Confirmed: Fardeen Khan to make his acting comeback
Entertainment
Roshan Mathew on Darlings: This one has been a jarringly different experience
Entertainment
After The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri announces his next…
Entertainment
Love Story trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are ready to fight for…
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal makes his engagement with Nandita Mahtani official
Entertainment
Shiddat trailer: This Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty’s film…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I’m really grateful that my book is number one bestseller…
Entertainment
Chitrangda Singh joins Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey on the cast of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
SS Rajamouli to commence work on his next with Mahesh…
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on pay disparity in Bollywood
T-Series and Reliance Entertainment sign a multi-film deal; set to…
Nagarjuna trying everything possible to save son Naga Chaitanya’s marriage…
Amazon Prime Video to stream Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom on…
Confirmed: Fardeen Khan to make his acting comeback