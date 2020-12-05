Akshay Kumar shares Tenet director Christopher Nolan’s hand-written note for Dimple Kapadia

Murtuza Iqbal







At the age of 63, Dimple Kapadia has made her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film had already released overseas and this week it has hit the big screens in India.

Today, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share Christopher Nolan’s hand-written note which the filmmaker has sent for the veteran actress. Akshay captioned the post as, “Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma ♥️”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)







In the note, Nolan has written, “Dimple, what can I say? Working with you has been a delight. Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet’.”

A few days ago, Twinkle Khanna had shared a video of Dimple Kapadia in which the veteran actress had announced the release date of the film. Twinkle had captioned the video as, “lways listen to what Mom has to say! #Tenet #ItsTime #041220.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Well, in India, looking at the current situation (only 50 per cent of occupancy in theatres), Tenet has taken a decent opening. It is said that the film has collected around Rs 1.12 crore (11, 2924 GBP) on day one (4th December).





