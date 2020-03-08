Akshay Kumar says Sooryavanshi is a very relevant film

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was released a few days ago. It has received a great response and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the film.

In one of the sequences in the movie, Akshay is seen talking about Muslims in India. However, Akshay while talking to a news agency stated that the film’s story doesn’t view the world through the lens of religion. He said, “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion.”

When Akshay was asked if because of the current scenario in India, the film becomes relevant, the actor said, “It is a coincidence, we haven’t made it deliberately (now). But, yes, it is very much a relevant film today.”

This is for the first time when Akshay has worked with Rohit Shetty. While talking about his experience of collaborating with Shetty, Akshay said, “It was very easy to work with Rohit. I have known him for 28 years when he was an assistant and today he is the most notable director. We both love doing action and comedy, so it was fun. We finished the film in 55 to 60 days.”

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and brings back the hit jodi of Akshay and Katrina on the big screen after a gap of a decade. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen doing a cameo in the film, bringing all three cops of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe together.

The film was earlier slated to release on 27th March 2020, but it has been preponed and it will now hit the screens on 24th March 2020.