Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.5 crore to build a transgender home in Chennai

Akshay Kumar is one of the most generous actors of Bollywood. He just doesn’t associate himself with movies based on social issues, he also associates with social causes in real life.

Recently, the actor donated Rs 1.5 crore to be the first transgender home in India. Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who is directing Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb, took to Facebook to inform everyone about it.

The filmmaker posted, “Hai friends and fans, I would like to share one good news, Akshay kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender home for the first time in India. As everyone is already aware that Larencce Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education , home for kids , medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building , so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as god , so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgender’s. we will inform the bhoomi pooja date soon. I need all your blessing.”

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and it is slated to release on Eid this year. The movie will be clashing with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.