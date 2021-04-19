Ajay Devgn to announce digital debut with remake of Luther tomorrow

By: Mohnish Singh

Last week, we reported that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn was set to announce his foray into the digital space in the coming week. The latest we hear that the superstar will make the formal announcement tomorrow on April 20.

A couple of hours ago, Devgn posted a video on social media saying that he has exciting news to share, but not today, tomorrow.

According to reports, the Golmaal Again (2017) actor is set to make his digital debut with the remake of the highly successful British psychological crime drama television series Luther, starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther and Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan. Devgn will essay the same character which Elba played in the original. Disney+ Hotstar has teamed up with Applause Entertainment to bankroll the Indian version.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells a portal, “It is a classic show and the makers were clear on getting a top A-list star on board. When they approached Ajay with the script, he was bowled over by the writing and instantly came on board. He will be playing the role of a detective, originally played by Idris Elba, who is obsessed with his job of catching criminals. The character is multi-dimensional, with shades of grey to it, and required an actor of Ajay’s calibre.”

The makers are currently busy with the pre-production work on the show. There is no update on the shooting timeline of the project yet.

As far as the female lead is concerned, buzz has it that Ileana D’Cruz is the frontrunner in the race to bag the plum part. Rajesh Mapuskar, who is known for Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012) and the Marathi film, Ventilator (2016), has been tapped to direct.

On the film front, Ajay Devgn is currently busy with his next directorial MayDay, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. He has multiple other projects in the pipeline, including Thank God, Kaithi, Chanakya, and an untitled film with Yash Raj Films.

