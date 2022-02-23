Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Ajay Devgn starts filming his next Bholaa

By: Mohnish Singh

Ajay Devgn, one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, has started shooting for one of his upcoming films, Bholaa.

The film is the official remake of the successful Tamil film, Kaithi, which hit theatres in 2019. Dharmendra Sharma, who has previously edited Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Shivaay (2016), is making his directorial debut with the much-anticipated film.

Devgn kick-started the month-long shoot for Bholaa with an action sequence shot on the streets of Kharghar on Saturday. A number of chase sequences, designed by action director Ramazan Bulut, were filmed till Tuesday. Next week, the team will shoot at Madh Island in Mumbai, where a set of the police commissioner’s office has been built. Some crucial dramatic scenes will be shot at this location, as per reports.

The original film, which starred popular Tamil actor Karthi in the lead role, revolves around a prisoner who comes to the aid of the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. In exchange, the police help him reunite with his daughter.

While the premise for the story remains the same, some changes have been made in the remake to suit the taste of the pan-India audience.

In addition to Devgn, Bholaa also features award-winning actress Tabu in an important role. The duo is also working together on Drishyam 2, which went on floors a couple of days ago.

While director Lokesh Kanagaraj had penned the story of Kaithi, Bholaa has been revisited by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, who have written the dialogues also.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

