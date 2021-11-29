Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a new title

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh (Photo credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his forthcoming directorial venture is now titled Runway 34. The edge-of-the-seat drama, featuring Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in principal roles, was earlier titled MayDay.

Devgn, who returns to direction after his 2016 action thriller Shivaay, took to Twitter to share the new title in a series of posters. He also announced the official release date of the film. “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! Runway 34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised,” the actor wrote.

Along with the poster, the actor-director also shared a note about the film. “Runway 34 is a film inspired by true events. Today, as I launch the posters with the release date and new title, I need to share a little something with you. Without actually revealing anything about the story because it’s an emotional, high-octane thriller (naturally, I can’t give away the spoilers!), I can tell you what drew me to this movie like a magnet. Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation/s in life when we have felt all-powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up’ that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34,” the note read.

“It is got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it. What’s also beautiful is that it offered equal opportunities for my co-actors – Amitabh Bachchanji, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakansha Singh, Angira Dhar, and my numerous co-actors. I also have the most fantastic crew walking alongside me on this turbulent journey. I am eager to share other assets with you soon,” the note further read.

Runway 34 marks Rakul Preet Singh’s second collaboration with Ajay Devgn, after Luv Ranjan’s comic-caper De De Pyaar De (2018). She is sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

