Aishwarya Rajesh to star alongside Vishnu Vishal in Mohandas
Aishwarya Rajesh (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



In April 2020, it was announced that Vishnu Vishal will be seen in a movie titled Mohandas which will be directed by Murali Karthick and produced by Vishnu under his banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

Today, the actor took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film’s female lead. Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen alongside Vishnu Vishal in the movie.

He tweeted, “I’ve always been a fan of your work… You’ve always been a good friend.. Now, let’s work together for #Mohandas Hammer Welcome onboard @aishu_dil 🙂 @VVStudioz @im_the_TWIST @24frps @SundaramurthyKS @shravanthis111 @proyuvraaj.”



Aishwarya was last seen in the Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam which got a direct-to-digital release on ZeePlex. The actress will next be seen in the Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish which also stars Nani and Ritu Verma. It is slated to release on 16th April 2021.

Talking about Vishnu Vishal, the actor’s next release is Kaadan which is slated to hit the big screens on 26th March 2021. A few days ago, he wrapped up the shooting of his movie FIR.



After wrapping up the shoot of FIR, Vishnu had tweeted, “#FIR #FIRWrapped ITS A WRAPP!! My biggest movie in terms of budget,action,scale,production,locations n of course CONTENT. 80 days of hardwork(120+ callsheets) Kudos to @itsmanuanand @shravanthis111 n @VVStudioz Its my son #ARYANS birthday as well. Need your love..”












