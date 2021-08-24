Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Ponniyin Selvan gets leaked

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her acting career with the Tamil film Iruvar which was directed by Mani Ratnam. While she is mainly known for her performances in Hindi movies, the actress has also featured in Tamil films like Jeans, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Raavanan, and Enthiran.

Now, after 12 years Aishwarya is all set to make her comeback in the Tamil film industry with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The shooting of the period drama is currently going on in Madhya Pradesh, India, and the actress’ look from the film got leaked recently.

A picture of Aishwarya is doing the rounds of social media in which she is seen sporting a royal avatar. The actress will be seen playing a double role in it. She will portray the characters of Nandhini and Mandakini Devi.

Omg..!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted on the sets of #PonniyinSelvan Really very excited to watch this movie😍 pic.twitter.com/kmMN5iv28A — Goki (@Gokila81197469) August 24, 2021

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The movie also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The film will release in two parts and the first part is slated to hit the big screens in 2022.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan in which she had an extended cameo. The actress currently has no Hindi films lined up but there were reports that she might be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi. However, there’s no official announcement about it.