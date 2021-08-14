Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in consideration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in consideration for one of the lead roles in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project Heeramandi. Set at Netflix, the streaming show is about love, betrayal, succession, and politics. It is set in pre-independent India and revolves around the lives of the courtesans of Heeramandi, a red-light district in Lahore.

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) actress is presently working on Mani Ratnam’s Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan, which is nearing completion. Since she has signed no other project after Ponniyin Selvan, she is keen to reunite with Bhansali and play a pivotal role in Heeramandi. The duo last worked together on the 2010 film Guzaarish, also starring Hrithik Roshan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly sent feelers to the filmmaker who is currently busy casting for the high-profile project. If all goes well, she might essay the same role for which veteran actress Rekha was also in consideration.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “It is the same part for which Rekha was being considered. But it is believed Rekha has become difficult to direct over the years. Bhansali’s enthusiasm to sign Rekha was considerably dampened by her treatment of director Abhishek Kapoor during the making of Fitoor (2016) when Rekha had to be dropped overnight and replaced by Tabu. Rather than face such problems, Sanjay has dropped the idea of casting Rekha and may opt for Aishwarya instead.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with the post-production work of his eagerly-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. It has missed its theatrical release twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new release date of the period drama is yet to be announced by the makers.

