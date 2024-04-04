Air India revamps loyalty programme

The Tata-owned airline’s loyalty programme Flying Returns will now be based on the amount the flyers spend on a ticket rather than the distance they fly

Air India has launched a revamped loyalty programme that will be based on the amount the flyers spend on a ticket rather than the distance they fly. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Air India has launched a revamped loyalty programme that the airline claims has customer-friendly features and a simplified new structure.

The Tata-owned airline has said its loyalty programme Flying Returns has moved away from the legacy model of miles-based collection of points to a spend-based approach.

It will now be based on the amount the flyers spend on a ticket rather than the distance they fly, thus delivering greater value for money spent.

Flying Returns Points will never expire, as long as a member takes at least one flight on Air India every 24 months, regardless of their membership tier level.

There will be no blackout dates and restrictions. Members can redeem Flying Returns points to purchase any Air India seat that is available for sale; there are no restrictions.

The members will now be able to pay for their award flight using a combination of Flying Returns Points and cash, thus providing greater flexibility.

Using Flying Returns the members can earn or redeem points on 25 other Star Alliance partner airlines across the world.

Members will be able to combine their Flying Returns points with others in their family, for free.

The new norms will come into effect from April 3.