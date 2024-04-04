  • Thursday, April 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Air India revamps loyalty programme

The Tata-owned airline’s loyalty programme Flying Returns will now be based on the amount the flyers spend on a ticket rather than the distance they fly

 

Air India has launched a revamped loyalty programme that will be based on the amount the flyers spend on a ticket rather than the distance they fly. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Air India has launched a revamped loyalty programme that the airline claims has customer-friendly features and a simplified new structure.

The Tata-owned airline has said its loyalty programme Flying Returns has moved away from the legacy model of miles-based collection of points to a spend-based approach.

It will now be based on the amount the flyers spend on a ticket rather than the distance they fly, thus delivering greater value for money spent.

Flying Returns Points will never expire, as long as a member takes at least one flight on Air India every 24 months, regardless of their membership tier level.

There will be no blackout dates and restrictions. Members can redeem Flying Returns points to purchase any Air India seat that is available for sale; there are no restrictions.

The members will now be able to pay for their award flight using a combination of Flying Returns Points and cash, thus providing greater flexibility.

Using Flying Returns the members can earn or redeem points on 25 other Star Alliance partner airlines across the world.

Members will be able to combine their Flying Returns points with others in their family, for free.

The new norms will come into effect from April 3.

Related Stories

UK
Virgin Atlantic announces fifth direct flight to India
INDIA
Elon Musk’s Tesla to scout sites in India for $3 billion EV plant: Report
Business
‘Role models and equal pay can drive more Asian women to IT’
INTERNATIONAL
India’s Savitri Jindal among world’s richest women
HEADLINE STORY
Days of the superhero leader are behind us, says Chanel’s Leena Nair
UK
ECB chief denies plans to cut first-class counties as ‘conspiracy theory’
INDIA
Indian economy to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, predicts World Bank
News
UK house prices see biggest rise since December 2022, says report
Business
Rentokil to buy Indian pest control firm HiCare
News
VAT relief for small businesses comes into effect
Business
Bankman-Fried’s former aides await sentences
Business
Blue Orchid Hospitality wins LUXlife magazine award

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW