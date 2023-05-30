Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

AI poses ‘extinction’ risk, experts warn

Dozens of specialists, including Sam Altman, whose company OpenAI developed the ChatGPT bot, emphasised the significance of addressing AI risks as a global priority

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addresses a speech during a meeting, at the Station F in Paris on May 26, 2023. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A collective of industry leaders and experts on Tuesday (30) cautioned that global leaders must strive to mitigate “the risk of extinction” posed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Dozens of specialists, including Sam Altman, whose company OpenAI developed the ChatGPT bot, endorsed a concise statement emphasising the significance of addressing AI risks as a global priority, comparable to other societal-scale hazards such as pandemics and nuclear war.

In late 2022, ChatGPT gained significant attention for its remarkable capacity to generate essays, poems, and conversations based on minimal prompts.

This breakthrough not only captivated interest but also triggered substantial investments, amounting to billions of dollars, in the field of AI. However, amid the growing success, both critics and industry insiders have expressed concerns about various issues.

These include the potential biases ingrained in algorithms and the potential for substantial job displacements as AI-powered automation becomes increasingly integrated into everyday existence.

The recent statement, published on the website of the non-profit organization Centre for AI Safety, did not provide specific information about the potential existential risks associated with AI.

However, it is worth noting that a number of signatories, including Geoffrey Hinton, who played a pivotal role in developing the foundational technology of AI systems and is widely recognised as a leading figure in the industry, have previously issued similar warnings.

The primary concern among experts has revolved around the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI), which refers to the hypothetical point at which machines attain the ability to perform diverse tasks and develop their own programming.

The apprehension stems from the potential loss of human control over AGI, a scenario that experts have cautioned could lead to catastrophic outcomes for the human species.

The latest letter has been signed by numerous academics and specialists from companies such as Google and Microsoft. This significant endorsement comes just two months after billionaire Elon Musk and other prominent figures appealed for a temporary halt in the development of such technology until its safety could be convincingly demonstrated.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Ethnic minority students to get funding to study at Goldsmiths
News
Government gets more time to deliver Johnson’s messages to Covid inquiry
News
Braverman wants rigid family visa rules to cut net migration
News
Diabetes UK, Tesco urge men under 40 to get tested for type 2 diabetes risk
News
UK ‘appalled’ by Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law
News
BAPS Hindu Mandir testament to power of cultural diplomacy: Indian minister
News
Birmingham gets first British Indian Lord Mayor
News
Indian wrestlers to throw medals in river Ganga in protest
News
‘I am deeply concerned’, says Sunak on teen vaping
News
UK imposes export ban on Tipu Sultan’s sporting gun
News
Suffragette Indian princess Sophia Duleep Singh honoured with blue plaque
News
One more cheetah released into wild in India’s Kuno National Park
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW