Advance booking for Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opens in the UAE

By: Mohnish Singh

Staying true to his promise, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to release his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres. But looking at the current coronavirus situation in India, it is certain that not many people will venture out of their homes to watch the film in theatres. Khan has a solution for that problem and hence, he has decided to release the film simultaneously on ZeePlex so that people can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, the news is coming in that the advance booking for Radhe: Your Most Wanted has started in the UAE. Yes, you heard that right! Khan’s younger brother, Sohail Khan, took to social media to announce the same.

“Salaam Middle East, advance booking for Radhe is now open! You can now book tickets at @voxcinemas @reelcinemas @novocinemas @starcinemas and others. Stay Safe, Stay Entertained! #RadheThisEid,” he wrote.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an action entertainer featuring Salman Khan in the role of a fearless cop. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 (2019). It has been more than a year since his fans last saw him on the silver screen and hence, the excitement for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been higher than ever. The film is poised for its theatrical release on May 13, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

After the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan is expected to kick-start Sajid Nadiadwala’s next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film, to be directed by Farhad Samji, stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. She is set to work with Khan for the first time in her career.

