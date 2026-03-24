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'Adolescence' dominates Bafta TV nods as industry celebrates diverse storytelling

Adolescence tops the list with 11 nominations

Adolescence BAFTA nominations

Adolescence has emerged as the frontrunner at this year’s BAFTA TV nominations

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 24, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Adolescence tops the list with 11 nominations
  • A Thousand Blows and Andor follow with multiple nods
  • New talent recognised across acting categories
  • BBC leads broadcasters with 73 nominations

Adolescence sets the pace

Adolescence has emerged as the frontrunner at this year’s BAFTA TV nominations, securing 11 nods. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, the psychological drama has been recognised across major categories.

Its cast, including Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty, and Owen Cooper, features prominently in the acting nominations, alongside a mention in the publicly voted memorable moment category.

Drama heavyweights and rising names

A Thousand Blows, from Steven Knight, follows with seven nominations, while Andor and Trespasses each secured six.

The nominations also spotlight emerging talent. First-time nominees include Ellis Howard, James Nelson-Joyce and Narges Rashidi, while Aimee Lou Wood and Erin Doherty earned multiple nods.

Comedy, broadcasters and ceremony

In comedy, Amandaland leads with four nominations, ahead of titles including Big Boys and Things You Should Have Done.

Among broadcasters, the BBC dominates with 73 nominations, followed by Netflix and Sky.

The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards will take place on May 10, hosted by Greg Davies.

adolescence owen cooper stephen graham bafta tv awards 2026 bafta

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