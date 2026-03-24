Highlights

Adolescence tops the list with 11 nominations

A Thousand Blows and Andor follow with multiple nods

New talent recognised across acting categories

BBC leads broadcasters with 73 nominations

Adolescence sets the pace

Adolescence has emerged as the frontrunner at this year’s BAFTA TV nominations, securing 11 nods. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, the psychological drama has been recognised across major categories.

Its cast, including Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty, and Owen Cooper, features prominently in the acting nominations, alongside a mention in the publicly voted memorable moment category.

Drama heavyweights and rising names

A Thousand Blows, from Steven Knight, follows with seven nominations, while Andor and Trespasses each secured six.

The nominations also spotlight emerging talent. First-time nominees include Ellis Howard, James Nelson-Joyce and Narges Rashidi, while Aimee Lou Wood and Erin Doherty earned multiple nods.

Comedy, broadcasters and ceremony

In comedy, Amandaland leads with four nominations, ahead of titles including Big Boys and Things You Should Have Done.

Among broadcasters, the BBC dominates with 73 nominations, followed by Netflix and Sky.

The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards will take place on May 10, hosted by Greg Davies.