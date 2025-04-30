Skip to content
Field of Dreams fame Adnan Miakhel makes impressive debut for Lancashire seconds

The 18-year-old came to the UK from Afghanistan as a refugee three years ago and featured in both series of the show where Flintoff worked with teenagers in Preston.

​Adnan Miakhel

Adnan Miakhel been given his debut cap by Lancashire legend Steve Croft. (Photo: X@Adnan27068279)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 30, 2025
Vivek Mishra

ADNAN MIAKHEL, who featured in Andrew Flintoff’s TV series Field of Dreams, made his second XI debut for Lancashire on Tuesday against Yorkshire, scoring 25 not out and taking one wicket.

The 18-year-old came to the UK from Afghanistan as a refugee three years ago and featured in both series of the show where Flintoff worked with teenagers in Preston.

Flintoff, impressed by Miakhel’s story and potential, supported his successful asylum application.

After the first series in 2022, Miakhel joined Wigan in the Liverpool and District Competition and began training with Lancashire’s academy.

He played for Lancashire Under-18s last summer and has now stepped up to the second team in a three-day friendly.

Miakhel batted at No 10 with Lancashire on 123 for eight and helped the side reach 159, The Times reported. He later dismissed Jonathan Tattersall, caught behind, as Yorkshire closed on 177 for two.

Miakhel fled Afghanistan aged 15 to avoid joining a militia, after his brother, who was forced to join, was killed. He was fostered in the UK and now studies A-levels at Rossall School on scholarship, The Times reported.

James Anderson’s Lancashire return is delayed due to a calf injury, with availability expected by mid-May.

sunil-narine-getty

Narine scored 27 off 16 balls in Kolkata’s total of 204-9 and later took 3-29 to restrict Delhi to 190-9 at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. (Photo: Getty Images)

Narine stars as Kolkata beat Delhi by 14 runs in IPL

SUNIL NARINE put in an all-round performance as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in the IPL on Tuesday to stay in contention for the play-offs.

Narine scored 27 off 16 balls in Kolkata’s total of 204-9 and later took 3-29 to restrict Delhi to 190-9 at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. He was named player of the match.

Vaibhav-Suryavanshi-Getty

Suryavanshi surpassed a decade-old record held by Vijay Zol, who scored a domestic T20 century at the age of 18 years and 118 days in 2013. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14-year-old breaking IPL records with a 35-ball century

AT JUST 14 years and 32 days old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player to score a century in a senior T20 match.

On Monday evening (28) in Jaipur, playing in only his third Indian Premier League (IPL) game for Rajasthan Royals, the left-handed batter stunned spectators and opposition alike with a 35-ball hundred — the second fastest in IPL history.

bumrah ipl

Bumrah dismissed Aiden Markram to surpass Lasith Malinga’s record of 170 IPL wickets, becoming Mumbai’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 174 wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah, Krunal lead Mumbai and Bengaluru to IPL victories

JASPRIT BUMRAH returned figures of 4-22 as Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in the IPL on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

dhoni-ipl-getty

The match marked MS Dhoni’s 400th T20 appearance, but Chennai finished on the losing side. (Photo: Getty Images)

IPL 2025: Hyderabad beat Chennai by five wickets in Dhoni’s 400th T20

HARSHAL PATEL took four wickets and Kamindu Mendis contributed with both bat and ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in Chennai on Friday.

The match marked MS Dhoni’s 400th T20 appearance, but Chennai finished on the losing side.

hazlewood-getty

Player-of-the-match Hazlewood said that he 'was just sticking to my strengths'. (Photo; Getty Images)

Hazlewood takes four as Bengaluru beat Rajasthan by 11 runs in IPL

JOSH HAZLEWOOD took 4 for 33 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their IPL match on Thursday. Rajasthan had won the toss and chose to field first.

Chasing a target of 206, Rajasthan were in a strong position before Hazlewood dismissed Dhruv Jurel in the 19th over. Jurel had scored 47 off 34 balls. He was out with 17 runs needed off 9 balls.

