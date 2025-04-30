Field of Dreams fame Adnan Miakhel makes impressive debut for Lancashire seconds

ADNAN MIAKHEL, who featured in Andrew Flintoff’s TV series Field of Dreams, made his second XI debut for Lancashire on Tuesday against Yorkshire, scoring 25 not out and taking one wicket.
The 18-year-old came to the UK from Afghanistan as a refugee three years ago and featured in both series of the show where Flintoff worked with teenagers in Preston.
Flintoff, impressed by Miakhel’s story and potential, supported his successful asylum application.
After the first series in 2022, Miakhel joined Wigan in the Liverpool and District Competition and began training with Lancashire’s academy.
He played for Lancashire Under-18s last summer and has now stepped up to the second team in a three-day friendly.
Miakhel batted at No 10 with Lancashire on 123 for eight and helped the side reach 159, The Times reported. He later dismissed Jonathan Tattersall, caught behind, as Yorkshire closed on 177 for two.
Miakhel fled Afghanistan aged 15 to avoid joining a militia, after his brother, who was forced to join, was killed. He was fostered in the UK and now studies A-levels at Rossall School on scholarship, The Times reported.
James Anderson’s Lancashire return is delayed due to a calf injury, with availability expected by mid-May.