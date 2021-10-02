Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the Indian adaptation of British miniseries The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur is set to topline the Indian adaptation of the successful British miniseries The Night Manager. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan was onboard to play the same role which Tom Hiddleston essayed in the original, but the Krrish (2006) actor opted out of the project at the last moment to star in the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha (2017) instead.

The latest we hear is that the makers have now signed Kapur for the lead role. Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has also been roped in to play an important role in the series, as per reports. The Hindi remake, which Preity Zinta is bankrolling in association with Banijay Asia, would mark Kapur’s foray into the digital space. He would play the role of a luxury hotel night manager and former Indian soldier, while Kapoor will play the role of an arms dealer masquerading as a business magnate.

“The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur’s massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in a different avatar altogether,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Sandeep Modi, who co-directed Ram Madhvani’s Aarya (2020),’ has come on board to direct the six-part Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. The series, set at Disney+ Hotstar, is expected to go before cameras in the first quarter of 2022. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is presently filming Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within. Sanjana Sanghi plays the female lead in the high-profile action thriller, produced by Ahmed Khan.

