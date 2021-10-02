Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the Indian adaptation of British miniseries The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur is set to topline the Indian adaptation of the successful British miniseries The Night Manager. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan was onboard to play the same role which Tom Hiddleston essayed in the original, but the Krrish (2006) actor opted out of the project at the last moment to star in the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha (2017) instead.

The latest we hear is that the makers have now signed Kapur for the lead role. Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has also been roped in to play an important role in the series, as per reports. The Hindi remake, which Preity Zinta is bankrolling in association with Banijay Asia, would mark Kapur’s foray into the digital space. He would play the role of a luxury hotel night manager and former Indian soldier, while Kapoor will play the role of an arms dealer masquerading as a business magnate.

“The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur’s massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in a different avatar altogether,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Sandeep Modi, who co-directed Ram Madhvani’s Aarya (2020),’ has come on board to direct the six-part Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. The series, set at Disney+ Hotstar, is expected to go before cameras in the first quarter of 2022. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is presently filming Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within. Sanjana Sanghi plays the female lead in the high-profile action thriller, produced by Ahmed Khan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive: Konda Polam actor Panja Vaishnav Tej says, “Krish is like an elder brother; Rakul…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Lion suffers a major setback
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Have had my share of setbacks and dealt with them
Entertainment
Lucknow schedule of Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha wraps up
Entertainment
“It’s almost like a fairy tale in its otherworldly look and feel,” Pooja Hegde on…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan plays dual role in his next with Atlee?
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Suriya’s Jai Bhim to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd November 2021
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan: The role of Lankesh in Adipurush is amazing
Entertainment
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra team up for a web series titled A…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty to make his digital debut with Yoodlee Films’ web series Invisible…
Entertainment
Shiddat movie review: Mohit Raina and Diana Penty shine in this cliched romantic…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Azeem Rafiq’s sister claims she feels ‘shunned’
Banking tech chief Gulamhuseinwala resigns
Pakistan government in talks with militants for reconciliation: Imran Khan
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants
I got Covishield from India: UN General Assembly president
Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the Indian adaptation of British…