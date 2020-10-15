Aditya Narayan hit by financial crunch due to Coronavirus

By: Mohnish Singh







The Coronavirus pandemic and all the restrictions it brought along have left a big hole in everyone’s finances. Due to complete lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of the pandemic, millions of people have lost their jobs and several business establishments have shut their doors permanently.

Be it the common man or the people working in glitz and glamour, almost everyone is facing the heat of financial crunch. One such name is singer and television host Aditya Narayan who has exhausted all his savings to keep up with his living costs in the lockdown without any work.

As the film and television industry crawls back to normalcy in India, he also hopes for his work to commence soon. “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I have literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that because nobody had planned that I would not be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you are like some billionaire,” Aditya Narayan tells a digital platform.







He adds, “So, there is no choice. Like I have ₹18,000 (£189.76) left in my account. So, if I do not start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It is really tough. At the end of the day, you have to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect.”

According to reports, Aditya Narayan, who is the son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal towards the end of the year. We hope that he manages to resume work soon to overcome his financial troubles.

