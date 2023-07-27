Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari brings royal grace to India Couture Week

She walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the skirt and the blouse.

Aditi Rao Hydari (Image Source: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

When it comes to exuding royal vibes through fashion, actor Aditi Rao Hydari definitely tops the list. On Wednesday night, she turned muse for ace designer Ritu Kumar for her fashion show at India Couture Week.

She walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the skirt and the blouse. She wore a full-sleeved jacket-styled blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork.

For the glam, she kept minimal makeup and opted for a ‘mangtika’ to accessorize her entire beautiful look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq)

Speaking about Ritu Kumar’s collection, she took all fashion lovers gathered at Taj Palace on a historic journey as her collection celebrated the return of Chintz. The designer paid homage to India’s vast repository of design and craft.

Ritu Kumar also got a standing ovation from the audience for her outstanding collection. The collection encapsulates a new feminine aesthetic through heritage textiles and nuanced classicism on dresses, jackets, capes, and anarkalis. The complexity of the glittering ‘kasab’ and floral ‘kashidakari’ are laid out with couture tailoring which makes the collection timeless and familiar while paving the way for what’s to come. After all, it’s the OG.

Made for the modern Indian woman, the collection was all about sequins, mirrors, and shimmery embellishments. For what ace designer is known for giving a modern touch to old fashion trends.

As far as the colour palette of the show is concerned, there were full of beautiful solid and darker shades. And what stands out is the way they are styled and presented by the models.

Prior to the show, Ritu Kumar gave a sneak peek of her masterpiece collection. She shared a glimpse of her first fashion show, first campaign, and others.

From her first fashion show in 70s, her first campaign, first design/block prints, Ritu Kumar with her unique collection has come a long way.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Kevin Spacey acquitted of all sexual offence charges in London trial
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’: Everything you need to know about Sunny Deol starrer
Hollywood News
Archie Panjabi says she wanted to know fate of ‘Hijack’ passengers before accepting role
Entertainment
‘Political game leads to hatred’: Sunny Deol on Indo-Pak relations
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to close Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
TELEVISION
Pakistani series ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ to air in India in August
Entertainment
‘Your Love’: Hidden truth about homosexuality inspired by a woman in her 60s
Entertainment
‘Made In Heaven 2’ to premiere on Aug 10
NEWS
Adnan Siddiqui says Pakistani audience has higher ‘tolerance’ than Indians
MUSIC
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies
Entertainment
Kiara Advani shines in Barbie-inspired outfit at India Couture Week 2023
Entertainment
Elon Musk slams ‘Barbie’ movie
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW