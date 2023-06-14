‘Adipurush’ records good advance booking for opening day

Website Logo
Based on the Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush is also set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

A still from Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in principal roles, is the most-anticipated mythological film of 2023. Helmed by Om Raut, the mega-budgeted film has generated humongous buzz among film enthusiasts and if we take a look at its advance booking, the film is set to open with decent numbers on June 16, when it enters theatres worldwide amid great expectations.

As per reports, Adipurush is getting a good response in its advance booking at the national chains in India as the film has already sold approximately 35,0000 thousand tickets in the three leading theatre chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – for the opening weekend. PVR is leading in advance booking, followed by Inox and Cinepolis.

Overall, theatres across the country have sold around 50,000 tickets. Tickets for the film are selling as high as £20 in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. Trade analysts are expecting Adipurush to beat KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR at the box office.

Noted trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, however, recently took to Twitter to provide an insightful analysis of the box office collection of the film from its advance bookings. Taking into account a figure of 150,000 complimentary tickets with an average ticket price, the estimation adds £300000 to the film’s overall gross box office collection.

The magnum opus has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

