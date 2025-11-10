Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia on Ozempic rumours: ‘My tummy was coming out, but my curves are here to stay’

She has featured in nearly 100 films across multiple languages

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor said her current appearance is not new but rather a return to her natural shape

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Actor denies claims of using weight-loss drug Ozempic amid talk of physical transformation
  • Says her current body type is natural and similar to how she looked in her 20s
  • Adds that women’s bodies constantly change and she doesn’t aspire to global beauty ideals

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to speculation about her recent weight loss, denying rumours that she used Ozempic, a diabetes drug popular for rapid weight reduction.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor said her current appearance is not new but rather a return to her natural shape. “I have been in front of the camera since the age of 15, so there is nothing to hide. Till my late 20s, I was a slender body type. That was always my body,” she said.

‘Covid hit my body really hard’

Bhatia explained that the pandemic period was when she gained some weight, and audiences in Hindi cinema became more familiar with her during that time. “Covid hit my body really hard and it became difficult to keep my body in the same weight as it was in my 20s. I struggled with it. I love food, I love to eat my rice, roti, dal,” she said.

The actor, who has featured in nearly 100 films across multiple languages, said she became increasingly self-conscious during shoots. “At some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was thinking what is happening to my body,” she recalled.

‘My curves are not going anywhere’

Bhatia also spoke about body changes and beauty expectations. “A woman’s body is always changing and every five years we see a different version of our own self,” she said, adding that her curves are part of her natural frame.

“My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure. I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time we should embrace that,” she said.

The Baahubali star’s comments come as several public figures face scrutiny over appearance changes linked to the use of Ozempic and similar drugs.

weight lossozempicrumourstamannaah bhatia

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Karan Johar

Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions

Getty Images

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions chooses outsiders after 500-audition hunt for newcomers in Bollywood

Highlights

  • Dharma Productions to introduce a boy and girl with no industry links
  • Over 500 auditions held across India
  • Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel confirm the major talent search
  • Move seen as shift from star kids to fresh faces
  • Identities of debutants yet to be revealed

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are betting big on fresh talent. The studio is launching two newcomers in Bollywood after what’s being called its largest-ever talent hunt, which spanned more than 500 auditions from across India. The aim, insiders say, is to find raw, authentic performers, not familiar surnames.

Karan Johar Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us