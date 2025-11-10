Tamannaah Bhatia on Ozempic rumours: ‘My tummy was coming out, but my curves are here to stay’

Highlights:

Actor denies claims of using weight-loss drug Ozempic amid talk of physical transformation



Says her current body type is natural and similar to how she looked in her 20s



Adds that women’s bodies constantly change and she doesn’t aspire to global beauty ideals



Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to speculation about her recent weight loss, denying rumours that she used Ozempic, a diabetes drug popular for rapid weight reduction.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor said her current appearance is not new but rather a return to her natural shape. “I have been in front of the camera since the age of 15, so there is nothing to hide. Till my late 20s, I was a slender body type. That was always my body,” she said.

‘Covid hit my body really hard’

Bhatia explained that the pandemic period was when she gained some weight, and audiences in Hindi cinema became more familiar with her during that time. “Covid hit my body really hard and it became difficult to keep my body in the same weight as it was in my 20s. I struggled with it. I love food, I love to eat my rice, roti, dal,” she said.

The actor, who has featured in nearly 100 films across multiple languages, said she became increasingly self-conscious during shoots. “At some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was thinking what is happening to my body,” she recalled.

‘My curves are not going anywhere’

Bhatia also spoke about body changes and beauty expectations. “A woman’s body is always changing and every five years we see a different version of our own self,” she said, adding that her curves are part of her natural frame.

“My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure. I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time we should embrace that,” she said.

The Baahubali star’s comments come as several public figures face scrutiny over appearance changes linked to the use of Ozempic and similar drugs.