Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘it’s not about money’ as she opens up about creating wealth

Highlights

Tamannaah Bhatia says wealth creation is driven by purpose rather than money.

The actor launched Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, an everyday luxury brand, in 2026.

She believes scaling a business is essential to fulfilling its vision and increasing its impact.

Bhatia says creating value and reaching more people has been central to her entrepreneurial journey.

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the thinking behind her transition from actor to entrepreneur, explaining that her growing interest in business is rooted in creating value rather than accumulating wealth.

The actor, who launched Tamannaah Fine Jewellery earlier this year, said her approach to entrepreneurship is shaped by a desire to build something meaningful and expand its reach. For her, financial success is a consequence of pursuing a larger vision rather than the primary objective.

Looking beyond the money

Speaking about wealth creation, Bhatia said she has come to realise that money alone cannot be the ultimate goal.

She explained that she enjoys the process of creating wealth, value and identity, describing it as a journey that extends beyond financial rewards. According to the actor, there comes a point where simply earning more money becomes less important than building something with purpose.

Bhatia added that she is more focused on seeing an idea achieve its full potential than on what she might ultimately do with the wealth it generates.

Why scale matters

The actor said one of her strongest motivations as an entrepreneur is the opportunity to grow a vision and bring it to a wider audience.

For Bhatia, scaling a business is not just about increasing revenue but about maximising its impact. She believes that limiting the reach of a strong idea would be a disservice to the vision behind it.

The ability to influence more people and create a broader connection, she said, is what brings her the greatest satisfaction.

Bhatia also reflected on the idea of giving back, suggesting that it should happen throughout the process of building a business rather than after success has already been achieved.

She said wealth has naturally followed whenever she has focused on a clear vision, and hopes that growth can continue to create opportunities to contribute to others along the way.

From screen star to business founder

Bhatia began her acting career at the age of 15 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and quickly established herself across the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries.

Over the years, she has appeared in nearly 90 films, with notable titles including Baahubali, Oopiri and Aranmanai 4. She has also expanded her presence on streaming platforms through projects such as Jee Karda and Aakhiri Sach.

While acting remains central to her career, the launch of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery marks a new chapter, one that reflects her growing interest in entrepreneurship and long-term brand building.

For Bhatia, the move into business is less about chasing a fortune and more about turning an idea into something that can resonate with people on a larger scale.