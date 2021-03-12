Adipurush: Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh join the cast of the film

By Murtuza Iqbal







Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie was announced last year with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The former will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the film and the latter will portray the character of Raavan.

There were a lot of reports about which actress will be seen playing the role of Sita in the movie, and it was said that Kriti Sanon is being considered for the role. Today, the makers have officially announced that the actress is a part of the film. Along with Kriti, even Sunny Singh has joined the cast.

Kriti took to Instagram to inform her fans about her casting in the film. She posted, “A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH ❤️ This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.. ✨🙏🏻 @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan @mesunnysingh @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”







While Kriti will be seen as Sita, reportedly Sunny will portray the character of Laxman.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022. The shooting of the film kickstarted a few days ago, and while Prabhas has been shooting for the film, Saif is expected to join the sets by mid this month.











