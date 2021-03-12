Trending Now

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh join the cast of the film


Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie was announced last year with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The former will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the film and the latter will portray the character of Raavan.

There were a lot of reports about which actress will be seen playing the role of Sita in the movie, and it was said that Kriti Sanon is being considered for the role. Today, the makers have officially announced that the actress is a part of the film. Along with Kriti, even Sunny Singh has joined the cast.

Kriti took to Instagram to inform her fans about her casting in the film. She posted, “A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH ❤️ This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.. ✨🙏🏻 @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan @mesunnysingh @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



While Kriti will be seen as Sita, reportedly Sunny will portray the character of Laxman.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022. The shooting of the film kickstarted a few days ago, and while Prabhas has been shooting for the film, Saif is expected to join the sets by mid this month.















Most Popular

Fury and denial as Harry and Meghan prompt new race debate in UK

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi postponed yet again

Hussain Manawer: Finding hope and healing in heartbreak on Mother’s Day

Oxford graduate sues parents to get maintenance for life

Biden nominee Vanita Gupta voices regret for 'harsh rhetoric'



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×