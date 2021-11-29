Website Logo
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309

Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav: Can you believe who I am working with?

Adarsh Gourav (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous)

By: Mohnish Singh

Adarsh Gourav, who rose to prominence after headlining Netflix’s globally successful film The White Tiger (2021) alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, is currently busy filming his major Hollywood project Extrapolation in the US.

The actor stars alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Kit Harington in the upcoming anthology series, which explores how the changes to the planet will impact love, relationships, and work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.

Gourav is on cloud nine working with director Scott Z Burns and the cast members. “I have got to be the luckiest kid right now. I mean, can you believe who I am working with? Man, I am back to school if you may please. I am always on my toes, hungry to pick up traits and tricks from my director and the crew at large. Scott is such a celebrated name. He has written some of the biggest hits of all times; Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion, etc. He has etched the character of Hank Moody in the audiences’ minds forever. He is a genius. There is just so much to learn from him. Also, the technical finesse is just mind-blowing,” he shares.

The actor goes on to add that he is constantly learning and evolving on the set of Extrapolation. “I am constantly learning and evolving on the set. No drama school in the world can match up for the experience I am having right now. I could not have asked for more. I am making the most of my stint here, and I know it will only help me grow as an actor,” he concludes.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a new title
Entertainment
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed to receive top British Independent Film Awards honour
Entertainment
Vivian Dsena is all praise for his Sirf Tum co-star Eisha Singh
Entertainment
“I knew in my head what I wanted to do with this character,” Salman Khan…
Entertainment
“I have been part of every change,” says Sunidhi Chauhan
Entertainment
Karan Deol: I’ve an example in my house of people who have not…
Entertainment
Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release date
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens down a heartfelt note for father Boney Kapoor as she…
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres on September 9,…
Entertainment
83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports drama; trailer to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as new Twitter…
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
Runway 34: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay gets a…
Judge issues arrest warrant for lawyer Soophia Khan
Dhanush wins Best Actor for Asuran at BRICS Film Festival
Essex man jailed for money laundering
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE