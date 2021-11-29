Adarsh Gourav: Can you believe who I am working with?

Adarsh Gourav (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous)

By: Mohnish Singh

Adarsh Gourav, who rose to prominence after headlining Netflix’s globally successful film The White Tiger (2021) alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, is currently busy filming his major Hollywood project Extrapolation in the US.

The actor stars alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, and Kit Harington in the upcoming anthology series, which explores how the changes to the planet will impact love, relationships, and work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.

Gourav is on cloud nine working with director Scott Z Burns and the cast members. “I have got to be the luckiest kid right now. I mean, can you believe who I am working with? Man, I am back to school if you may please. I am always on my toes, hungry to pick up traits and tricks from my director and the crew at large. Scott is such a celebrated name. He has written some of the biggest hits of all times; Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion, etc. He has etched the character of Hank Moody in the audiences’ minds forever. He is a genius. There is just so much to learn from him. Also, the technical finesse is just mind-blowing,” he shares.

The actor goes on to add that he is constantly learning and evolving on the set of Extrapolation. “I am constantly learning and evolving on the set. No drama school in the world can match up for the experience I am having right now. I could not have asked for more. I am making the most of my stint here, and I know it will only help me grow as an actor,” he concludes.

