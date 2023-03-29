Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Adani entities exposed to contagion risks, says Fitch report

The rating agency said that Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are prone to risks, according to a note released late on Tuesday (28)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Rating agency Fitch said two Adani Group subsidiaries are exposed to “heightened contagion risks”, possibly affecting their financial flexibility, due to governance weakness at the parent conglomerate and other Adani group companies.

Fitch said that Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are prone to risks, according to a note released late on Tuesday (28).

Fitch early last month said it had seen no immediate impact on its ratings of Adani Group entities and their securities following short-seller Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report on the conglomerate.

Seven listed firms of the Adani Group have shed over $120 billion (£97.45 bn) in market value since the report that alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate – charges it has denied.

Fitch still said “cash flow generation from January 2023 to March 2024 will boost the liquidity of the rated groups.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Ajay Banga likely to become new head of World Bank
HEADLINE STORY
Issa brothers hatch £8bn plan to takeover Subway
Business
Russian oil supplies to India set to increase as Rosneft announces new deal
UK
Ivan Menezes transformed Diageo into a leading premium drinks company
INDIA
Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route
UK
OneWeb-Eutelsat set for secondary listing at London Stock Exchange
Business
China spent £194.97 billion rescuing ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ nations, says study
HEADLINE STORY
Diageo’s India-born CEO Ivan Menezes to retire in June
INDIA
Russian oil sales to India surged over 20 fold, says deputy prime minister
UK
Amazon loses case against British delivery drivers
UK
Asda-EG Group UK merger likely by April end: Report
Business
Is It Now a Momentum to Establish an Internet Gambling Company in India,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW