  • Monday, June 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Gautam Adani reclaims Asia’s richest title overtaking Mukesh Ambani

Shares of Adani Group companies surged on Friday by up to 14 per cent after US brokerage Jefferies issued a positive outlook on the group.

Adani, with a net worth of £87.4 billion, is now ranked the 11th richest in the world. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Gautam Adani has reclaimed the title of the richest person in Asia following a rise in the stock prices of his conglomerate’s listed companies. This development has helped him surpass Mukesh Ambani, head of Reliance Industries.

Adani, with a net worth of £87.4 billion, is now ranked the 11th richest in the world, ahead of Ambani, whose £85.8 billion wealth places him at No. 12, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shares of Adani Group companies surged on Friday by up to 14 per cent after US brokerage Jefferies issued a positive outlook on the group. The group is planning £70.9 billion in capital expenditure over the next decade. The increase in market value added £66.2 billion, bringing the market capitalization of 10 Adani group listed firms to £13.8 trillion at the close of trading on Friday. This helped Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, surpass Ambani, who is currently on a cruise in Europe for his youngest son Anant’s pre-wedding celebration.

In 2022, Adani became Asia’s richest man after his personal wealth increased despite a slowing global economy. However, in January 2023, his conglomerate faced a critical report from short-seller Hindenburg Research, which alleged fraud and caused the group’s stock prices to drop by £118.1 billion. Adani fell out of the world’s top 20 billionaires, and Ambani reclaimed the top spot in Asia.

The Adani group denied all allegations and implemented a comeback strategy focused on reducing debt, lowering founder share pledges, and consolidating core businesses. This strategy led to record earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31.

Read Also: Starmer: I will bring immigration numbers down

Adani has now overtaken Ambani once again after nearly five months. Earlier in January, Adani had briefly overtaken Ambani but soon after lost the top spot. So far in 2024, Adani’s net worth has increased by £21.1 billion, while Ambani’s wealth has risen by £10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A college dropout, Adani began his career in the diamond industry before joining his brother’s plastics factory. He founded his own company in 1988, starting with an import-export operation in commodities and gradually expanding. His wealth grew significantly over the last decade, rising from £3.9 billion in 2014 to £95.3 billion at the end of 2022. He briefly became the world’s second-richest person in September 2022.

Last week, in the annual reports of the group companies, Adani expressed optimism about the future, stating, “The road ahead is paved with extraordinary possibilities, and I can promise you that the Adani Group today is stronger than it has ever been.”

(PTI)

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Indian stocks reach all-time highs ahead of election results
News
Nepal’s ‘Everest Man’ reaches peak for record 30th time
News
Rohingya flee Myanmar amid rising violence
Business
House prices return to growth in May: Nationwide
Business
Reliance and Tata make TIME’s most influential companies list
Business
pladis appoints Molle-McConnell as vice president
Business
Jaguar Land Rover trains thousands of electric car mechanics
US
American Airlines faces race discrimination lawsuit
Business
Ruling overturned in pharmaceutical case against Lexon UK, Medreich
News
India’s tigers to repopulate Cambodia’s forests in a historic transfer
US
Vivek Ramaswamy acquires stake in BuzzFeed; urges culture shift
UK
Boohoo scraps £3m bonuses for top executives

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Toby Jones hails Post Office accused as ‘hero’
Indian stocks
Indian stocks reach all-time highs ahead of election results
Nick Clegg funds Lib Dems in Sheffield Hallam fight
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season two
Though based on a novel, it’s a universal story: Ishana…
Prosenjit Chatterjee: Shining star of Bengali cinema

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×