  • Monday, June 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Starmer: I will bring immigration numbers down

According to 18 per cent of people migration is the single most important election issue

Keir Starmer speaks, at an event on how to tackle small boat crossings, in Deal, Britain, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

By: Pramod Thomas

LABOUR party leader Keir Starmer pledged to cut the number of migrants entering Britain, in response to one of the key issues going into the country’s general election.

“Read my lips — I will bring immigration numbers down” Starmer, who is favourite to defeat the ruling Tories in the July 4 election, said in an interview with The Sun tabloid.

The former top prosecutor detailed Labour’s plans for the first time since campaigning began two weeks ago.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government has seen net regular migration levels soar to 685,000 last year –- more than three times the level in 2019, when the Tories won an election pledging to cut the figure.

Migration has become a contentious topic, with 18 percent of people saying it is the single most important election issue, according to a YouGov poll released Saturday.

While Starmer did not provide a timeline or exact figures for bring down migration numbers, he said passing laws to curb it would be a top priority, The Sun reported.

The plan would punish bosses who break labour laws -– for example by violating health and safety regulations or paying below minimum wage -– by banning them from bringing workers from abroad.

Labour would also require employers to train UK nationals first, adding that bosses had become “too reliant” on foreign workers.

Read Also: Diane Abbott to run for Labour in July election

Starmer has adopted a tougher stance on borders and immigration than his predecessors, in line with his push for Labour to move to the centre and get back into government after 14 years.

Labour has said it would scrap the Tories’ flagship scheme to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, which Sunak has admitted will not be implemented before the election.

Starmer has said he would instead target the people-smuggling gangs who bring undocumented migrants across the Channel in small boats and take other measures.

(AFP)

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Gautam Adani reclaims Asia’s richest title overtaking Mukesh Ambani
HEADLINE STORY
United States thump Canada by seven wickets T20 World Cup opener
News
Hackney shooting: Nine-year-old Indian girl still in critical condition
News
Modi set for landslide win in India elections, exit polls predict
News
‘Anti-politician mood is deeper and more profound than before’
News
Tories to be shrunk to 66 seats: Survey
HEADLINE STORY
Adil Rashid confident as England aims to retain T20 World Cup title
News
UK envoy to Mexico reportedly sacked after pointing gun
News
Tata Steel union to go ahead with industrial action
INDIA
India–China relations likely to remain ‘antagonistic’ amid ongoing distrust: report
News
Labour confirms Abbott ‘free’ to run in July 4 election
News
Abbott should be allowed to contest: Anas Sarwar

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nick Clegg funds Lib Dems in Sheffield Hallam fight
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season two
Though based on a novel, it’s a universal story: Ishana…
Prosenjit Chatterjee: Shining star of Bengali cinema
Adani
Gautam Adani reclaims Asia’s richest title overtaking Mukesh Ambani
green-birthday-rishikesh
Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj Ji’s 73rd birthday celebrated

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×