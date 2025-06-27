Skip to content
Starmer government softens welfare cuts after Labour MPs revolt

Care minister Stephen Kinnock confirmed on Friday that concessions had been made to address concerns raised by lawmakers who opposed the proposed reforms.

A total of 126 Labour MPs had publicly supported a move to block the proposals, marking the biggest rebellion under Starmer’s leadership so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
THE GOVERNMENT has backtracked on plans to reduce disability and sickness benefits following a major rebellion by MPs from within the Labour Party.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock confirmed on Friday that concessions had been made to address concerns raised by lawmakers who opposed the proposed reforms. This comes just days after prime minister Keir Starmer had said he would continue with the changes.

A total of 126 Labour MPs had publicly supported a move to block the proposals, marking the biggest rebellion under Starmer’s leadership so far.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s Number 10 office said, “The government had listened to MPs who support the principle of reform but are worried about the pace of change for those already supported by the system.”

The spokesperson added that a revised set of measures would maintain support for those “who need it, by putting it on a sustainable footing.”

Changes to be announced in parliament

Kinnock said the concessions, which will be presented in parliament later, would include a “staggered approach” to the reforms.

This change means that the stricter eligibility criteria originally proposed will now apply only to new claimants and not to people who are already receiving benefits.

“What's clear from the announcement today is that it's going to be a more staggered process whereby people who are existing claimants are protected,” Kinnock said.

The reversal comes near the end of the Starmer government’s first year in office. The Labour Party came to power after defeating the Conservatives in a general election held on July 4, 2024.

Kinnock said he was now confident that the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (Pip) Bill, which includes the reforms, would pass a parliamentary vote scheduled for Tuesday.

The government had aimed to save £5.0 billion through the proposed changes, which have now been partly rolled back.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is continuing efforts to stimulate growth in the UK’s slow economy.

(With inputs from agencies)

