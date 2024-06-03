  • Monday, June 03, 2024
Diane Abbott to run for Labour in July election

The internal ruckus over her situation exposed long-standing factional splits within the party

FILE PHOTO: Diane Abbott takes part in a demonstration against racism outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Beresford Hodge

By: Pramod Thomas

DIANE ABBOTT, the first black woman to become a British MP and a left-wing figurehead, on Sunday (2) said she would run for Labour in July’s election after days of confusion.

The internal ruckus over her situation exposed long-standing factional splits within the main opposition party, which is widely expected to return to power for the first time since 2010.

Abbott, 70, had said Labour was preventing her from standing as its candidate at the July 4 general election, more than a year after being suspended from its parliamentary group over a racism row.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, on course to become the next prime minister with polls putting his party far ahead of the ruling Tories, said on Friday (31) she was “free” to stand for his group.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Abbott confirmed she would run as a Labour candidate for her London constituency of Hackney North and Stoke Newington, which she has represented since 1987.

She also denied press reports that Labour was offering places in the UK parliament’s unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords, to MPs if they stood down from running in the general election.

“I have never been offered a seat in the Lords, and would not accept one if offered,” Abbott said.

The row over Abbott overshadowed Labour’s campaign, with Starmer accused of purging leftist figures in his bid to reshape the party following the leadership of hard-left figure Jeremy Corbyn.

She had been suspended by the party for over a year after she said Jewish, Irish and Traveller people did not face racism all their lives.

The lawmaker, who apologised for the remarks, was reinstated to the party last month but earlier media reports had said she would be barred from standing.

(Agencies)

