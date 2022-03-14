Website Logo
  Monday, March 14, 2022
Entertainment

Actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing purses at book fair

Rupa Dutta (Photo credit: Rupa Dutta/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bengali actress Rupa Dutta, who has acted in several television shows, has been arrested for allegedly committing attention diversion theft at the venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair, police said on Sunday.

She was arrested on Saturday after a policeman saw her dumping a purse into a dustbin. The actress was then detained and questioned, during which discrepancies were found in her answers. Several purses and an amount of approximately £751.37 were found from her bag during a search, the police said.

“The woman has been arrested in connection with attention diversion theft and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime,” the officer said.

A case under section 379/411 of the Indian Penal Code has reportedly been filed against the actress. She was presented in court on Sunday where she claimed that she was throwing away a cold drink bottle when she came across the bag. She alleged that she picked the bag and the police arrested her. The court rejected her bail plea and sent her to judicial custody for a day.

This is not the first time that Dutta has been in news for the wrong reasons. In 2020, she made some serious allegations against well-known Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, accusing him of sexual harassment. She had shared several screenshots on social media claiming that Kashyap had sent her obscene messages. However, later it turned out that she was talking to another user named Anurag.

In addition to several Bengali shows, Rupa Dutta has also played a pivotal part in the popular Hindi mythological show Jai Maa Vaishnodevi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

