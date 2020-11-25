Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra to star in Netflix’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Murtuza Iqbal







Karan Johar’s digital company Dharmatic has produced Guilty which starred Kiara Advani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles. The film was premiered on Netflix earlier this year, and today, Dharmatic has announced their new project which will also premiere on Netflix.

Titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Karan Johar took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

He posted, “What’s in a name? Marriage, love, laughter, tears. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is ready for it all. Are you? Coming soon to Netflix. @netflix_in @apoorva1972 @abhimanyud @sanyamalhotra_ @vivek.sonni @somenmishra @dharmaticent.”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)





Well, the first look of Meenakshi Sundareshwar is quite good, and both Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra are looking wonderful in the South Indian avatars.

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with last year’s release Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. Apart from Meenakshi Sundareshwar, he has movies like Nikamma and Aankh Micholi lined-up. Nikamma will mark Shilpa Shetty’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of 14 years.







Meanwhile, Sanya was last seen in Ludo which released on Netflix a few days ago. She has Pagglait and Love Hostel in her kitty. The latter is produced by Shah Rukh Khan, and also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.





