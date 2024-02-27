  • Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Abdu Rozik summoned in money laundering case

Before Bigg Boss, he became a social media sensation with his ‘Burgiir’ meme.

Abdu Rozik (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bigg Boss 15 fame Abdu Rozik has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case for an alleged connection with drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi.

Giving this information, ED said that on Tuesday afternoon, Abdu arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement.

More details regarding the matter are awaited.

Abdu is a popular musician from Tajikistan. He gained a lot of popularity in India with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. However, Abdu voluntarily left the show due to prior professional obligations.

Before Bigg Boss, he became a social media sensation with his ‘Burgiir’ meme. He also owns a restaurant named Burgiir in Mumbai.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Grammy win an unforgettable memory: violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan
NEWS
Charithra Chandran to produce reality show based on ‘Kama Sutra’
NEWS
Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan pay last respects to Pankaj Udhas
NEWS
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala team up for a film
NEWS
Tributes pour in for Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas
NEWS
UK issues special coin to commemorate singer George Michael
NEWS
Actors are not supposed to be crusaders, says Anupam Kher
NEWS
Priyanka onboards ‘To Kill A Tiger’ as executive producer
News
Buddha’s relics flown to Thailand from India for Makha Bucha day
HEADLINE STORY
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72
NEWS
‘Laapataa Ladies’ to open IFFM Summer Festival
NEWS
‘Article 370’ banned in all Gulf countries
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW