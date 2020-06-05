Aarya trailer: Sushmita Sen is back with a bang

Sushmita Sen’s last Bollywood film was 2010 release No Problem, and then in 2015, the actress starred in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak. Now, after five years, Sushmita is all set to make her acting comeback with the web series Aarya.

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the trailer to her fans. She posted, “#aaryatrailer 💃🏻🎵 Aarya releasing on 19th June 2020❤️ With love from all of us at Team Aarya, @disneyplushotstarvip & @officialrmfilms 🤗💃🏻 It’s good to be back!!!😁👊 This is for everyone who never gave up!!! 👏I celebrate you …your undying love & loyalty!!🙏😍👊 FULL TRAILER ON #youtube 😁LINK IN BIO!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga 💃🏻💃🏻”

The trailer is simply amazing and Sushmita Sen is surely back with a bang. She is one of the most underrated actresses of Bollywood, and let’s hope that Aarya will give her the due credit. This web series will surely be a treat for the actress’ fans.

Apart from Sushmita, the series also marks the comeback of Maachis actor Chandrachur Singh. It also stars actors like Namit Das, Flora Saini, Ankur Bhatia, and Sikander Kher.

Aarya is directed by Ram Madhvani who had helmed Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja. It is based on the international show Penoza. The web series was earlier going to be made as a movie with Kajol in the lead role. But later, the film was shelved. With digital platforms doing so well, we are sure Aarya will get a good response.

It starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 19th June 2020.