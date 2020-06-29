Aarya to be renewed for more seasons

Headlined by immensely talented actress Sushmita Sen, Hotstar Specials’ crime-drama web series Aarya (2020) has turned out to be an instant success on the OTT platform. Buoyed up by the thunderous response, the makers are planning to take the series forward and come up with not one or two but four more seasons. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza (2010) by Pieter Bart Korthuis. The series started streaming on 19th June on Hotstar Specials and became a major talking point among viewers, garnering positive response from critics. Now, the makers are keen to extend the series like the original Dutch show.

Co-director Sandeep Modi, along with Ram Madhvani and Vinod Rawat, was cited in a publication saying, “We wish to make it across five seasons, like Penoza. We are blessed because it is an adaptation of an (international) show, so we know how the story will be moving forward. The plot points are in our head, and now, it has to be put on paper. Let’s hope it gets greenlit soon.”

Modi added, “Even though the series continues, we ensured that there was a sense of completion in this season. We did not want to leave the audience hanging.”

Aarya marks the acting comeback of Sushmita Sen. Her last Hindi film was director Anees Bazmee’s comic-caper No Problem (2010), co-starring Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Arshad Warsi, Kangana Ranaut, and Neetu Chandra.

The audience has given a thumbs up to her powerful performance in Aarya. They are looking forward to seeing her in the forthcoming seasons as well. We hope the makers announce the second season of the web series soon.