Aamir Khan postpones the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus has surely affected Bollywood a lot. Films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sir and Sooryavanshi were slated to hit the screens this month, but the makers have decided to postpone the release.

The shooting schedules of many films have also been affected including Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. According to a tabloid, on Sunday, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar and now, Aamir has decided to put the shooting of the film on hold.

A source told the tabloid, “Since a major chunk of the film is being shot at real locations, the next schedule will be decided on a later date, after analysing the situation on-ground.”

Yesterday, even Producers Guild Of India, posted their statement on Twitter that they have decided to suspend the shooting from 19th March 2020 to 31st March 2020. They tweeted, “Official statement by Producers Guild of India on the health and safety concerns during productions owing to the ongoing threat of #coronavirus @kulmeetmakkar.”

Official statement by Producers Guild of India on the health and safety concerns during productions owing to the ongoing threat of #coronavirus @kulmeetmakkar pic.twitter.com/i4AVCLpZFp — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) March 15, 2020

Well, the source told the tabloid that Aamir was planning to put the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha on hold even before the statement from Producers Guild Of India was out. Let’s hope that soon the threat of coronavirus comes to an end.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is slated to release on Christmas this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.