  Thursday, August 12, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Entertainment

Aamir Khan concerned over films releasing on streaming media platforms

Aamir Khan (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world in 2020, more than a dozen high-profile Bollywood films, which were originally made for theatres, have released directly on leading streaming media platforms. While several filmmakers and actors are absolutely fine with the new trend, there are many who believe that a film meant for theatres can only be enjoyed on the silver screen.

Now, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has also expressed concern as more and more Bollywood films are skipping theatrical releases for direct-to-digital premieres on streaming media platforms. His statement comes amid the releases of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar.

“Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person, I am very concerned. I hope in the near future things will improve,” Khan said on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai, India.

The Dangal (2016) actor requested people to get vaccinated for things to get better. “It is not easy to talk about reopening of cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it. As more and more people get vaccinated, things will get better,” he said.

Over the past one and a half year, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo (2020), Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara (2020), Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii (2020), Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 (2020), Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 (2020), and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have had their direct-to-digital premieres.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has just wrapped up his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, the film is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood biggie Forrest Gump (1994). Originally slated to release in December 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha now enters theatres on Christmas 2021.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

