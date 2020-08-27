A museum dedicated to Yash Raj Films’ all projects on the cards?

There is no denying the fact that Yash Raj Films is the leading production house in Bollywood, which has delivered several iconic films over the years. Established by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970, the premier banner is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in September.

And if reports are to be believed, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra is planning to announce his plans to build a museum dedicated to all the projects which the famous production house has produced in its glorious journey of 50 years.

Sharing some details, an industry insider tells a publication that if everything goes as per plans, there will be a museum at the earliest in the name of Yash Raj Films. He adds that the whole concept is a part of the 50th year celebrations of the production house, which will take off on the 88th birth anniversary of Yash Chopra next month.

The source also adds that people will have access to experience the legacy of so many classics made by the family banner and that it has been a long-cherished dream of Aditya Chopra to have such a museum.

The museum that is being planned by YRF could be compared to something like the Fox Lot in Los Angeles, which houses a host of things such as costumes, memorabilia, rare posters, pictures, videos, and the entire history of films.

“Considering the fact that Yashji’s films, and also the entire banner, has had a rich history of coming up with some of the most iconic Hindi movies, the museum aims to help fans relive those special moments, never-seen-before history and nostalgia that they have lived with over the years,” adds the insider.

Apart from announcing his plans to build a museum, Aditya Chopra will also raise the curtain on several high-profile projects to commemorate the 50-year celebration of Yash Raj Films, according to reports.