A Forever Love of great music

BRILLIANT RETURN: Aiesha (right) and Anuska

By: ASJAD NAZIR

MUSIC DUO RARA LOUD DISCUSS THEIR COMEBACK

A BIG, beautiful breath of fresh air in the music industry has been the recent return of brilliant British pop duo Rara Loud after a long break.

The girls overcame a number of personal challenges and returned with their new single Forever Love, which is accompanied by a colourful music video. The talented twosome has promised to release more music and see their new song as the beginning of a new journey.

Eastern Eye got reacquainted with Aiesha and Anuska for a free-flowing conversation about their time away, great return, new single, future hopes and what music means to them. The loveable duo also revealed a secret about one another.

You both returned after a long time. Did you ever feel like giving up?

Aiesha: Yeah, it’s been a while!

Anuska: It was always on the back of our minds to come back and do something, but life obstacles got in the way. Both my grandparents passed away, which was tough to get through, and we had recorded another track/music video which got stolen! We also got messed around by a few people in the industry, including a label who promised a lot but didn’t deliver. It was definitely tough to get through, but music somehow always has its way of calling you back. It feels great to be back doing what we love and reigniting that creative element of ourselves again.

Aiesha: The time went by so quickly that it kind of feels like we never left. During this time, I went through the worst loss of my life; my dad passed away and then just over a year later my mum passed away. I wanted to absolutely give up on everything for a long time. It was such an uncertain and tragic time for me. I was lost in darkness and had to fight my way back to life.

What motivated you to make a return?

Aiesha: We wanted to bring clean music and clean music videos back. A lot of what we see is disrespectful to women. I want women to know we support their complete respect, especially given the current things going on in the UK. It’s time for us to help create a better world and we can do that through our music. That voice inside me would not let me quit and told me, ‘you must hold on, you must continue, music is in your blood and you must use it as ink and write music’. I had to make something positive from all the negative.

What made you choose Forever Love as your song to return with?

Anuska: We wanted to spread joy and love especially with the current situation the world is living through.

How did you feel recording another song and shooting another video?

Anuska: There’s something about that buzz of being inside the music studio, it makes you want to keep returning.

Aiesha: It was daunting because it’s been a long time and we had lockdown to contend with! Writing the song was fine and I enjoyed it. I was nervous about the video-shoot! (Laughs) Later, I got excited because I feel like I’m a natural actress when I’m just being myself.

Anuska: I loved the whole process of recording this track. We learned a lot along the way too. Shooting the video was a mix of nerves and excitement. Nerves due to the fact it’s been so long, and we wanted our vision for it to come through in the video. Much hard work went into it, and we had the best team who made it happen with us.

What does forever love mean to you?

Anuska: It’s all about that real love that lives inside of you forever. A feeling that everyone should experience in a lifetime. The beat is so uplifting too; it makes me want to dance. It’s very special to me as it’s our comeback track. The journey we have had recording it has been precious.

Aiesha: Love that lasts forever is fun, joyful, and happy. Forever love is a love like my parents – a love that lasts forever. In the end, all we truly have is love!

What has kept you both so connected?

Aiesha: Music and life. We are each other’s go-to during the good and bad times.

What is the plan going forward?

Anuska: We are currently working on an EP of different genres showing different sides of us. We can’t wait to share it all with you.

What kind of music can we expect from your next track?

Aiesha: Watch this space. We like to explore different genres. So, it will be something unexpected but very original and of course loud.

Who would you love to work with?

Aiesha: I would love to work with Drake, J-lo, Panjabi MC and Diljit Dosangh.

Anuska: Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Timberlake, to name a few. I could go on! Their music careers have been really inspiring and they are phenomenal performers.

What is the biggest challenge you face as a female duo?

Anuska: Getting the same support as men do in this industry. That’s the biggest challenge. We are trying to bring clean music and clean music videos back through our music.

Tell us a fun secret about one another?

Anuska: The driving instructor got so cross with Aiesha, that he whacked her across the head for taking the wrong turn.

Aiesha: Anuska likes meditating daily and aims to reach nirvana.

Do you have creative differences?

Anuska: We generally have the same vision and thankfully it just clicks. We get each other. If there are ever any creative differences, we talk about each other’s perspective and make a plan.

What music dominates your playlist?

Anuska: There is no particular music that dominates my playlist. I have a good mix of old school r’n’b music, pop, urban, Bollywood, Punjabi and anything that sounds good to my ear.

Aiesha: I’ve got music from the 1920s to now on my playlist. Bollywood, Punjabi, French, Spanish, r’n’b, hip hop, pop, electro, dance! I love a bit of everything.

What does music mean to you today?

Anuska: Music is life and medicine. It’s helped me get through whatever emotions I may be feeling in the day or may be going through. It makes me want to dance too.

Aiesha: Music is a release from the stress of life and a reason to carry on through the worst storms in life! Also, music is a way to send out a message that can change lives positively.

Why should we pick up your new single Forever Love?

Aiesha: If you believe in forever love then you must pick up this single and let it make you move your feet.

Twitter: @raraloud