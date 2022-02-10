Website Logo
  Thursday, February 10, 2022
Arts and Culture

A beautiful journey

By: ASJAD NAZIR

ACCLAIMED actor Namish Taneja has delivered winning turns in popular drama serials that include Swaragini-Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Ikyawann, Main Maike Chali Jaungi, Tum Dekhte Rahiyo and Aye Mere Humsafar. The talented Indian TV talent has won praise for his impressive range as a performer and endeared himself to audiences around the world.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular small-screen star to discuss his acting journey, inspirations and why he turned down India’s biggest reality TV show.

How do you look back on your acting journey?
It has been a really beautiful journey and I have done my best every time. I used to think that whenever I look back at the work I’ve done, I should feel that I did everything I could do for any particular role. That is what I have done. I gave my best in all the shows and feel that is because God has supported me in every mode of my life.

Which project has been closest to your heart?
Every project is special in some way, but Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi is the closest to my heart.

Which character has challenged you most?
The character which challenged me most has to be from the show Vidya. I was portraying Vivek Vardhan Singh in that show, who was a district magistrate, so had to learn everything about that character and it was very challenging for me.

What can we expect next from you?
It is a surprise, and I cannot disclose it now. But whatever it is, I am choosing something which is good for my audience, and they will love it.

Do you have a dream role?
Yes, I have a dream role. I would like to play Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the movie Titanic.

Why did you decline popular reality TV show Bigg Boss?
I feel that I should wait before I enter the Bigg Boss house because I still have hope in my acting career. After Bigg Boss, people can be seen doing only music videos. And now that I’ve already become a music producer, I don’t feel the need to do Bigg Boss.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?
I enjoy watching adventure and war movies. Historical movies are my all-time favourite.

Who is your acting hero?
My acting hero is Shah Rukh Khan. He’s my hero because he is very hardworking and one of the finest actors of all time.

If you could master something new, then what would it be?
If I could master something new it would be stock markets because I want to invest in them to secure my future.

What inspires you?
The biggest inspiration in my life has been my very own journey. From being zero to becoming a hero has taught me a lot.

Why do you love being an actor?
I love being an actor as it allows me to portray different characters. I love the fact that I get to live multiple lives.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

