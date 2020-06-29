7 films that are all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar

The coronavirus outbreak and lockdown have surely changed a lot of things for the Bollywood industry. The theatres have been shut from the past three months, and it is not yet known when the cinemas will reopen.

During this period, a lot of filmmakers have decided to release their movies directly on the OTT platforms. We have already seen Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video, and soon Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will also release on the OTT platform.

Well now, not one or two, but seven films are slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar in the next three months. Here’s the list of the films we will get to see on the OTT platform…

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020. The makers had made an announcement about it a few days ago. However, fans of the actor are upset as they want to watch their favourite star’s last film on the big screen.

Laxmmi Bomb

From the day lockdown has been announced we have been hearing that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb will release directly on a digital platform. And now, it’s confirmed that the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India was slated to hit the screens on 15th August 2020. But now, the movie will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull is slated to release in October this year. However, it looks like the makers don’t want to wait and see the situation till October as they have decided to release the film on Disney+ Hotstar. The Big Bull is produced by Ajay Devgn.

Sadak 2

Mahesh Bhatt is making his comeback as a director after a gap of two decades with the film Sadak 2. We all were excited to watch the film on the big screen. However, the movie, which stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, will release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Khuda Haafiz

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi sarrer Khuda Haafiz will also get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is a romantic-thriller and it has been shot in Uzbekistan.

Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase was slated to release in October last year. But the release date was postponed. However, now the film will get a release on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal.