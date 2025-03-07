Skip to content
5 reasons to have nuts and seeds for breakfast

Nuts and seeds aren’t just for snacking—they can transform your breakfast into a nutritional powerhouse.

Nuts and Seeds

Nutritional power-houses that can boost your health in various ways

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Nuts and seeds are nutritional powerhouses, making them a perfect addition to your breakfast routine. Packed with essential nutrients, they offer a host of health benefits that can boost your day from the start.

1. Rich in healthy fats

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds, are rich in heart-healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. These fats are essential for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation in the body. Including a handful of nuts or a sprinkle of seeds in your breakfast can promote cardiovascular health and lower your risk of heart disease. Omega-3 fats also play a role in improving brain function and maintaining mental clarity, which can be particularly beneficial at the beginning of your day.

Moreover, the fats found in nuts and seeds are predominantly unsaturated fats, which are considered beneficial. These fats help keep you feeling full and satisfied, curbing mid-morning hunger pangs and reducing the likelihood of eating unhealthy foods.

2. Loaded with fibre

Fibre is crucial for digestive health, and nuts and seeds are excellent sources of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre can help regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, while insoluble fibre supports regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Starting your day with a fibre-rich meal can promote a healthy digestive system, ensuring your metabolism stays on track. Seeds like chia and flaxseeds are particularly high in fibre, and incorporating them into your breakfast, such as in smoothies, porridge, or yogurt, can give your digestive health a major boost.

3. Protein powerhouse

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a key role in building and repairing tissues, as well as supporting muscle function. Nuts and seeds are an excellent plant-based source of protein, making them a fantastic addition to your breakfast, especially for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

A protein-packed breakfast helps to stabilise blood sugar levels and provides sustained energy throughout the morning. Combining nuts and seeds with other protein sources like yogurt, oats, or whole grains can help keep you feeling fuller for longer and prevent energy slumps later in the day.

4. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals

Nuts and seeds are incredibly nutrient-dense, offering a variety of vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health and well-being. Almonds, for instance, are rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage and supports skin health. Walnuts and sunflower seeds are high in B vitamins, which are important for energy production and reducing fatigue.

Additionally, seeds like pumpkin and sesame seeds are great sources of minerals like magnesium, zinc, and iron, all of which are vital for maintaining healthy bones, supporting immune function, and improving mood and energy levels. Including a small portion of mixed nuts and seeds in your breakfast can provide a range of these important nutrients, helping to set you up for a productive day.

5. Aid in weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, studies suggest that regular consumption of nuts and seeds can aid in weight management. The combination of healthy fats, fibre, and protein helps to promote satiety, reducing the urge to overeat later in the day. Since they take longer to digest, nuts and seeds can help regulate your appetite and reduce unnecessary snacking.

Furthermore, certain nuts like almonds have been shown to increase metabolism and improve fat-burning, making them an ideal snack for those trying to manage their weight. Including a moderate portion in your breakfast can help control hunger and support your weight loss or maintenance goals healthily.

How to incorporate nuts and seeds into your breakfast

Adding nuts and seeds to your breakfast can be simple and versatile. You can sprinkle a handful of mixed nuts or seeds onto your oatmeal or cereal, blend them into smoothies, or use nut butters as a spread on whole-grain toast. Chia seeds can also be soaked overnight to create a delicious chia pudding, while flaxseeds can be mixed into yogurt or added to baked goods.

Remember to opt for unsalted and unprocessed varieties of nuts and seeds to avoid added sugars or unhealthy fats. Moderation is key, as while nuts and seeds are highly nutritious, they are also calorie-dense, so it’s important to enjoy them in sensible portions.

Staple of your morning routine

Incorporating nuts and seeds into your breakfast is a simple yet effective way to boost your nutrition and start your day on the right foot. With their combination of healthy fats, fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, these nutrient-packed powerhouses can support heart health, digestion, energy levels, and even weight management.

essential nutrientsfibre powerhousehealthy fatsnuts and seedsprotein sourcebreakfastnutrition

Essential medical screenings

Preventive care through routine check-ups

iStock

Top 3 essential medical screenings for women in their 30s

As women enter their 30s, life becomes increasingly demanding, with careers, relationships, and personal responsibilities taking centre stage. However, amidst all these commitments, maintaining one’s health is of paramount importance. Regular medical screenings play a critical role in the early detection of potential health concerns, allowing for timely intervention and treatment. For women in their 30s, preventive care through routine check-ups can help maintain overall well-being and ensure a healthy future. Here are the top three medical screenings every woman in her 30s should prioritise.

1. Cervical screening

Cervical screening, commonly referred to as the smear test, is a crucial preventive measure in the fight against cervical cancer. In the UK, women aged 25 to 64 are invited to have a cervical screening every three years, and it is especially important for those in their 30s. The smear test detects abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix, which can potentially develop into cervical cancer if left untreated.

obesity-representational-iStock

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China. (Representational image: iStock)

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

BY 2050, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide could reach 3.8 billion, with India accounting for over 440 million, a global study published in The Lancet journal has estimated.

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China, while the United States, Brazil, and Nigeria follow, according to researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets sparks obesity concerns

A Leicester City council spokesman said the authority was “aware of the increasing number of takeaways in the city”

Getty Images

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets spark obesity concerns

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER ranks among the top 20 areas of England with the most fast food joints compared to its population. The city came in 17th of 152 local authority areas for the number of unhealthy eateries, with 153.5 for every 100,000 residents.

The figures, published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, show an increase in such outlets, up from 137.1 per 100,000 in 2017.

5 wellness trends that will define 2025 – and how to try them

Plan a sustainable and mindful approach to health this year

2025's Top 5 Wellness Trends!

AS 2025 unfolds, the wellness landscape continues to evolve, blending cutting-edge technology with a renewed appreciation for traditional wisdom. This year, the focus is shifting towards personalised, sustainable, and mindful approaches to health.

Here are five key trends shaping well-being in the year ahead:

Obesity drug
Boxes of Wegovy are seen at a pharmacy in London. (Photo: Reuters)

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), which oversees UK pharmacies, has introduced stricter rules for online pharmacies prescribing obesity drugs. The regulator said the changes aim to prevent individuals from receiving medicines that could pose health risks.

The new guidance, updated for the first time in three years, follows concerns about how some online pharmacies dispense weight-loss drugs.

